Pennsylvania has more volunteer fire departments than any other state. That from state Auditor General Eugene Depasquale Tuesday as he released $55.1-million dollars in funding targeted to help provide fire training and equipment. Depasquale says the money comes from a 2-percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by state residents from companies located outside the commonwealth. Lancaster County will share $2.7-million dollars, while York County will receive just under $2-million.