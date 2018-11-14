Lancaster Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With A Student

A Lancaster City school teacher was has been arrested for multiple crimes including institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors. Officials with the School District of Lancaster say 25-year old Javian Sanchez, an arts systems technician at McCasky High School has been suspended without pay. Court documents show that a 17-year old student said she allegedly had sex with the accused in his home twice last summer. Another 17-year old student says she Sanchez sent her text messages inferring that he wanted her to have sex with her.