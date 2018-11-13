Christmas Magic: A Festival of Lights

Christmas Magic 2018

A Festival of Lights!

A 0.5 mile long walking trail that meanders through 600,000 Christmas lights, holiday scenes and five enclosed heated pavilions. The spirit of the Holiday is displayed by using animation, displays, Santa Claus, food and G-gauge train display. The trail sits among a mature oak forest nestled on a quiet mountaintop!

November 23rd – December 31st

Monday through Thursday 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 5 to 9 p.m.

Note: Fridays through Sundays will require a pre-purchased timed ticket for entry. No walk-ins permitted on those days.

Closed December 24 and 25

Rocky Ridge County Park

3699 Deininger Road, York

For tickets and info, visit www.yorkcountypa.gov

Call the informational line (717) 840-7443 for trail updates and closings.

Advanced tickets: Timed tickets will be able to be purchased in person at John Rudy- Monday-Friday from 8:30-4:30 pm or over the phone at 717-840-7440.

Christmas Magic is powered by:

