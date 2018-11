The suspect wanted in a fatal York City shooting last month is now in custody in New Jersey. The U-S Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force captured 21-year old Myannh Legette Friday morning. Legette is wanted in the October-7th shooting death of 24-year old Tyler Owens along the 100-block of South Richland Avenue. Two other men, 22-year old Zane Senft of Lebanon and 20-year old Rahmeire Bradshaw of Dover were arrested shortly after the crime. Legette awaits extradition back to York.