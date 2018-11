A pulmonary therapist at Lancaster General Hospital is arrested after an unconscious patient woke up to find him touching his genitalia in a non-clinical way. Police say 30-year old Shawn Moyer is also accused of exposing himself during the incident from last September. Moyer has been charged with indecent assault, abuse of a care dependent person, open lewdness and indecent exposure. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.