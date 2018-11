THE VICTIM IN YESTERDAY MORNING’S 3-VEHICLE CRASH ON I-83 HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS A CUMBERLAND COUNTY MAN. THE CORONER’S OFFICE SAYS 63-YEAR OLD RONALD ORENDI OF MECHANICSBURG DIED WHEN A TRACTOR TRAILER SLAMMED INTO HIS CARGO VAN NEAR MILE MARKER 34 IN YORK COUNTY AND THEN PUSHED HIM INTO THE REAR OF A SEMI-TRUCK. THE ROADWAY WAS CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS. AN AUTOPSY IS SET FOR THIS MORNING.