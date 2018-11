Update On Penn Township Shooting

CHARGES HAVE BEEN UPGRADED FOR A LANCASTER COUNTY MAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING ANOTHER MAN IN THE FACE. THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SAYS 23-YEAR OLD SHAWN BERGMAN OF LITITZ WAS ARRESTED ON TUESDAY AFTER THE INCIDENT IN PENN TOWNSHIP MONDAY NIGHT. THEN LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THE VICTIM, 19-YEAR OLD CHRISTOPHER LEVY DIED WHILE BEING TREATED AT A PHILADELPHIA HOSPITAL. BERGMAN HAD BEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND THEFT OF THE WEAPON USED IN THE SHOOTING. NOW PROSECUTORS HAVE ADDED HOMICIDE TO THE LIST. POLICE SAY BOTH MEN MAY HAVE BEEN USING DRUGS AT THE TIME. THE SUSPECT IS BEING HELD IN THE LANCASTER COUNTY PRISON WITHOUT BAIL.