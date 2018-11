Identities Released In Yocumtown Road Accident

THE IDENTITIES OF THE TWO PEOPLE KILLED IN WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S CRASH IN YORK COUNTY HAVE BEEN RELEASED. THE TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT ALONG THE 100-BLOCK OF YOCUMTOWN ROAD IN NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP CLAIMED THE LIVES OF 17-YEAR OLD ELIJAH LEHMAN OF NEWS CUMBERLAND AND 21-YEAR OLD MATTHEW STAHL OF ETTERS. THE TWO VICTIMS WERE DRIVING THEIR VEHICLES IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS WHEN LEHMAN DRIFTED INTO THE OPPOSITE LANE SMASHING HEAD ON INTO THE OTHER VEHICLE. A PASSENGER WITH STAHL WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WHERE SHE IS SAID TO BE IN STABLE CONDITION.