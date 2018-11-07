PA Election Results 2018

The voters have spoken in Tuesday’s mid-term elections and here’s a quick check of the results from the contested races..

For U-S Senate, two-term Democrat Bob Casey got 55% of the vote over to beat Republican Congressman Lou Barletta.

For Governor, incumbent Democrat Tom Wolf has won another term as he beat former Republican state Senator Scott Wagner by about 800,000 votes.

In the newly-drawn Pa. congressional districts, in the 10th, incumbent Republican Scott Perry held off Democrat George Scott to win by roughly 8000-votes out of nearly 300,000.

Locally, in the 11th, incumbent Republican Lloyd Smucker garnered 59% of the vote beating Democrat Jess King.

Overall in PA, Democrats flipped 4-seats, in the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 17th while the GOP flipped one, the 14th. The Democratic delegation now includes 4-women, a record for the state.

In the state legislature, York County’s 28th Senate District, GOP state Representative Kristin Phillips-Hill is the winner. While in the 48th, it was Republican Mike Fulmer returning to Harrisburg.

In Lancaster County, Republicans won across the board. In Pa’s 36th Senate District Ryan Aument retains his seat, as did incumbent Jake Corman in the 36th.

As for the state House, there were no surprises as incumbents held on in the contested races. Meanwhile, Republican newcomers won in the 30th Lori Mizgorski, in the 82nd John Hershey, in the 93rd it was Mike Jones, in the 105th Andrew Lewis, in the 193rd Torren Ecker and in the 199th Barbara Gleim.

Turnout was heavy for a midterm.