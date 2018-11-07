Lancaster Co. Man Charged In Shooting

A Lititz man is in custody after police say he shot another man in the face. The District Attorney’s Office says 23-year old Shawn Bergman shot a 19-year old Warwick Township man Monday night in an apartment along the 400-block of South Main Street in Penn Township. Officers say the victim is in a local hospital, and while his injuries are life-threatening, we do not know his current condition. Bergman is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and theft of the firearm used in the attack.