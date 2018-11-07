Feds Indict York Co. Man For Child Sex Offenses

A York County man is indicted on child exploitation charges and impersonating a Deputy U-S Marshal. Officials accuse 26-year old John Snow of Manchester of pretending to be a U-S Marshal running a training program locally between January and April of last year. Prosecutors say during that time Snow also allegedly used a minor to produce sexually explicit images and coerced a 16-year-old minor online to engage in other sex acts. The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is life imprisonment.