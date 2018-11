The autopsy on a 19-month old York County toddler is set for Tuesday morning after she was mauled by a family pet on Sunday night. The Coroner’s Office says the incident happened after 10pm at the family home in Windsor Township. The child was taken to York Hospital and despite emergency treatment, she died. The pet has been euthanized. Tuesday’s procedure at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown will determine the manner and cause of death. York Area Regional Police are investigating.