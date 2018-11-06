PA Election Day 2018

Its election day 2018. Polls will be open from 7-am to 8-pm. Pa. voters will choose from candidates for Congress with a U-S Senate seat and the entire state delegation for the uU-S House up for grabs as well as governor and state legislative offices. First time voters or if you’re voting in a new precinct, you will need to show a legal ID issued by the U-S government, armed services or state agency like a state driver’s license, or a student ID or passport. Identification without a photo is allowed using several items including a current utility bill, or a bank statement, paycheck, government check or firearm permit. But if you are voting at your usual location, no ID is needed. If you are unsure of where to vote, you can call your local county elections office or go online to: votesPA.com