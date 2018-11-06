Blast Victim’s Wife Sues Three Companies

The wife of a UGI worker who was killed in a gas explosion last year has filed a lawsuit against three different companies claiming negligence. Earlier this summer, the National Transportation and Safety Board said a Permalock mechanical tapping tee installed in 1998 leaked right before the blast on July-2nd, 2017. The ensuing explosion along the 200-block of Springdale Lane in Manor Township killed UGI employee 54-year old Richard Bouder. It also destroyed a house and damaged several surrounding homes. Now, Bouder’s wife Kim is suing Honeywell International Inc, the manufacturer of that device; Contractors Group, Inc; and PPL Corporation. UGI stopped using the tee about a decade ago.