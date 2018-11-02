Hearing Held On Proposed Mini-Casino In York

Another box has been checked in Penn National Gaming’s quest to open a mini-casino in York. Earlier this year, the company submitted an application to build a mini-casino at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township. On Thursday, the state Gaming Control Board held a public hearing in York. Another hearing will be held in Harrisburg before the state officials make a decision on approval. Penn National Gaming has secured an option on the former Sears store in the Galleria. The company says the county could see up to $60-million in new tax revenue along with 200-full time jobs. Last year, the state legislature authorized 10-new mini-casino licenses.