York Co. Man Charged In Fatal Accident

Homicide by vehicle is the lead charge against a Dover Township man for a fatal crash last summer. Northern Regional Police say a two vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Emig Mill Road at Mayfield Drive in Dover Township on June-15th. One person, 18 year old Chase Hartlaub was injured and he later died. While the driver of the suspect vehicle initially fled the scene, he later turned himself in to police. Now 23-year old Michael Mendez the II faces multiple offenses including accidents involving death and reckless endangerment.