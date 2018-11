The man charged with a York City woman’s murder has been captured in Maryland. The U-S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force says 52-year old Anthony Starks was taken into custody in Baltimore. Police discovered the body of 65-year old Edna Pinder in her Kings Mill Road apartment last week. An autopsy found Pinder died from multiple stab wounds. Starks was initially wanted for questioning. Police say when Starks was arrested, he was allegedly driving the victim’s car.