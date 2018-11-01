Woman Charged With Making Threats In York Co.

A Georgia woman is arrested in York County for making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Southern Regional Police say 48-year old Shanjuania Barnes is a traveling Certified Nursing Assistant working as a contracted employee and with Spirit Lutheran Trust in Shrewsbury. Officers say after Barnes threatened to assault employees and blow up the facility, she was arrested at a motel in Springettsbury Township. Bail for Barnes was set at $75,000 and and she was ordered to stay away from all nursing homes in York County.