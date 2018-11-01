SNAP Benefits Targeted In Lancaster

Lancaster City merchants who buy state food assistance cards for a fraction of the price and then use them to buy merchandise for their stores will be targeted in a new law enforcement effort. District Attorney Craig Stedman and state Inspector General Bruce Beemer announced Wednesday that police could use undercover operation to fight SNAP benefits fraud. Legislators recently increased the penalty for fraudulent trafficking of benefits above $2500-dollars to a 2nd-degree felony which carries a maximum of 10-years in prison. And the financial penalty can now total the fraud amount multiplied three times.