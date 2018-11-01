Audit Criticizes Principal Separation In West York SD

West York School District paid nearly $168,000 more to separate from a former principal at the high school than it should have according to the state Auditor General. A-G Eugene Depasquale conducted an audit after the former employee was asked to stop coming to work in February of this year and then used dozens of days of accumulated leave to fill until she can retire in March of 2019. Depasquale says that deal cost taxpayers nearly $195,000. He says the difference in the two numbers could have paid for two teachers and a whole lot of books. The school district responded with a statement noting that their actions in handling the separation complied with the Public School Code and the Sunshine Act.