Former Lancaster Mayor Fired Shots In Failed Pharmacy Armed Robbery

Court documents reveal that it was former Lancaster City Mayor Charlie Smithgall who fired shots wounding an armed robber last week. Police say two men with ski masks entered Smithgall’s Pharmacy along West Lemon Street on October-22nd. Officers say 24-year old Brandon Gallette of Harrisburg allegedly pointed a handgun at a female customer and a clerk and demanded Oxycontin pills. That’s when Smithgall grabbed his handgun and fired hitting Gallette. The two men then struggled for a weapon before the suspect fled the store. Gallette later collapsed and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Smithgall was treated for some injuries and released the next day. Gallette is charged with multiple crimes including robbery, theft, aggravated assault and a firearms violation. The other suspect remains at-large.