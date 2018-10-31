Driver Identified In Lancaster Co. Crash That Killed Two Students

No charges have been filed against a driver who allegedly caused Friday’s double fatal traffic accident that killed two Warwick High School juniors. But the District Attorney’s Office has identified the 63-year old woman. Officials say Debra Slaymaker-Walker has been unconscious in the hospital since the crash that involved 8-vehicles. Six people were hurt, but students Jack Nicholson and Meghan Keeney later died of their injuries. Officials released the name after consulting with the victims and the woman’s family. Doctors are not sure when or if slaymaker-walker will wake up.