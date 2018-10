York City Police initially wanted to question a man in a woman’s death and now officers have charged him with criminal homicide. The York County Coroner’s Office says 65-year old Edna Pinder was found dead in her Kings Mill Road home last Thursday night. Officials say an autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple sharp force trauma. An arrest warrant has been issued for 52-year old Anthony Starks. Anyone who knows his whereabouts can call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.