Adams Co. Wife Charged With Trying To Kill Her Husband

An Adams County woman is arrested for attempted murder and aggravated assault after police say she stabbed her husband repeatedly because he told her he wanted to use medical marijuana. Officials say 70-year old Palma Conrad of Littlestown allegedly attacked her husband Monday while he was sleeping. They say she used a pair of scissors, a large butcher’s knife and a steak knife to stab the victim. Police say Conrad admitted to them that she had been thinking about killing her husband for the past month or so.