York Man Admits Sword Slaying Of Wife & Unborn Child

A York County man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to using a sword to stab his wife and their unborn baby to death. Officials say 33-year old John Ziegler the III of Jackson Township was charged with 1st-degree murder in the January-2017 deaths of his 25-year old wife, Diana Ziegler and their 6-month old unborn child. Ziegler was then sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison. Police say Ziegler believed he killed his wife to save humanity because she was a queen bee of a race of human hybrids.