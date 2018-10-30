Half-Naked York Man Arrested

The York County man arrested for walking outside half-naked with a rifle is accused of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Spring Garden Township Police were called to the 1300-block of Toann Road Saturday night and arrested 22-year old Gary Gohn. Despite the 45-degree weather, officers say Gohn was not wearing a shirt or shoes. They say he allegedly told them he was carrying the loaded AR-15 because he was afraid of child sex predators. A neighbor talked to Gohn before police arrived, and he says the suspect seemed confused but he was able to take possession of the weapon. Officers say a bullet was stuck in the chamber.