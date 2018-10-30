Community Supports Warwick SD After Double Fatal Crash Kills Two Students

There’s been an outpouring of support from across Lancaster County following Friday’s double fatal traffic accident that killed two juniors at Warwick High School. A makeshift memorial grew over the weekend after it was set up opposite from the school. There was a vigil and its been reported that students at other schools in the county wore the Warwick colors to honor the victims, Jack Nicholson and Meghan Keeney. Four others who were injured are recovering. Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office says the investigation into the 8-vehicle crash is ongoing as they withhold the identity of a 63-year old woman driver. Police responded to the accident along the 200-block of West Orange Street after tipsters told officers that a woman had been driving erratically. Lititz Borough Police ask that anyone who has more information to call them at 717-626-6393.