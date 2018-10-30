Alleged Dealer Charged In Lancaster City For Selling Drugs From A Diaper Bag

A Lancaster City man is being held in the county prison on $400,000 bail after an undercover police officer allegedly bought crack cocaine from a father who delivered the drugs from a diaper bag. Police say 38-year old Timothy Gross was arrested after officers used a search warrant on his North Mary Street apartment to confiscate illegal drugs bundled for sale in the bag along with other drug paraphernalia. The undercover cop said on two occasions, Gross was holding his 1-year old son when he handed over the drugs. The suspect also has another child, an 8-year old boy. Police say the kids had easy access to the diaper bag and its contents.