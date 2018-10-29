Two Dead Following Friday’s 8-Vehicle Crash In Lancaster Co.

Counseling will be available for students in Warwick School District this morning after Friday’s fatal crash that killed two juniors at the high school. The District Attorney’s Office says police had reports of a reckless driver on Route-772 before the accident but she would not stop. Then the a 63-year old woman flipped her car just before 3:30p along the 200-block of West Orange Street in Warwick Township, right near the school. A total of 8-vehicles were involved. The Coroner’s Office says 16-year old Jack Nicholson of Lititz was hurt and later died at a hospital on Friday. Then on Sunday, the school district announced that Meghan Keeney had died.​ Several other students were injured but we do not know their current condition.