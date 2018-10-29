Lancaster City Shooting Update

Now an update on last week’s shooting in Lancaster City that left a man critically wounded. Police say 23-year old Jamel Nesmith, and Clifton Hunter and Jovar Jackson both 24-years old, have been charged with attempted homicide, robbery and other offenses in the October-16th shooting along East King and Lime Streets. Nesmith is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail. Hunter awaits extradition after he was taken into custody in Rhode Island by the U-S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Jackson remains at-large. Residents who know more can anonymously text a tip to ‘LANCS’ at 847-411.