York/Lancaster Pharmacy Robberies Connected?

Investigators looking into Tuesday’s attempted armed robbery of a Lancaster pharmacy think the crime is connected to a hold-up at a York pharmacy on Monday. Police say 24-year old Brandon Gallette of Harrisburg is in serious condition at a local hospital after he was shot by an employee at Smithgall’s Pharmacy along West Lemon Street. Gallette’s accomplice escaped. Police say Gallette will be charged with multiple offenses including robbery, conspiracy and several firearms violations. Now he is suspected of robbing the Union Pharmacy in York.