A Fawn Grove woman has died 3-days after a 2-vehicle traffic accident. The Coroner’s Office says 81-year old Etta Sizemore was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband when it was hit head-on Sunday morning along Bryansville Road near Cook Road in Peach Bottom Township. She was taken to York Hospital where she died of her injuries on Wednesday morning. Officials didn’t say if anyone else was hurt. State Police are investigating the crash.