Third Death This Month On A Lancaster Co. Farm

For the third time this month, someone has died on a Lancaster County farm. Lancasteronline.com reports that an Earl Township man died Thursday evening after he was pinned under a tractor harrow that he was working on. New Holland Police say 76-year-old Roy Mentzer was pronounced dead in a field in the 900 block of New Holland Road. Earlier this week, a 3-year-old boy was killed when he was run over by a skid loader driven by his father at a farm in Brecknock Township. And last Thursday, a 38-year old man died as his family picked pumpkins on their Paradise Township farm. The Coroner’s Office says the victim tried to jump on a wagon to gain control after some horses were spooked, but he fell and was run over.