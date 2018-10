A man is wanted for the shooting death of another man Sunday night in York City. Police say 20-year old Marquis Butts has been charged with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy in the murder of Ruban DeJesus along the 600-block of Linden Avenue at around 11:30p. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to text an anonymous tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.