Wolf Signs Motor Vehicle Extreme Heat Protection Act

Pet lovers, Governor Tom Wolf has signed legislation empowering law enforcement to take action to prevent the needless suffering of dogs and cats left unattended in cars. The state legislature passed the Motor Vehicle Extreme Heat Protection Act which among other things updates the definition of neglect, prohibiting the confinement of a dog or cat in an unattended motor vehicle in a manner that would endanger the health and well-being of the animal. The new law also expands the types of service dogs guaranteed protection in housing and public places.