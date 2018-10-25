PA Father Gets Decades In Prison For Death Of Teen Daughter

A Perry County father has been sentenced in the shooting death of his daughter. Officials say a constable was serving an eviction notice on January-11th, 2016 at a home in Penn Township. During the incident, the resident, now 60-year old Donald Meyer pointed a loaded rifle at the officer who responded by firing one shot. Meyer was hit in the arm but the bullet went through and killed his daughter 12-year old Ciara Meyer who was standing behind him. Meyer was convicted of third-degree murder and other offenses and on Wednesday, a judge ordered him to serve 25-to-57 years in prison. Meyer also awaits sentencing after he was found guilty of illegally having that rifle.