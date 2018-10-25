One Suspect ID’d In Lancaster City Pharmacy Robbery/Shooting

Now an update on Tuesday’s attempted armed robbery and shooting at a Lancaster City pharmacy. Police have identified the suspect who was shot by an employee at Smithgall’s Pharmacy along West Lemon Street. Officers say 24-year old Brandon Gallette of Harrisburg is in serious condition at a local hospital. An injured employee was treated and released. Police say Gallette will be charged with multiple offenses including robbery, conspiracy and several firearms violations. Meanwhile, a second suspect managed to escape and he is still on the run.