Millions Of Dollars Settles Heroin Withdrawal Death Lawsuits In Lebanon Co.

An 18-year old woman died while going through heroin withdrawal in the Lebanon County Prison, now her family has been awarded $4.75-million dollars to settle a civil and wrongful death lawsuit.Oofficials say Victoria Herr was arrested in late March of 2015 and she warned the staff that she was a heavy heroin user and that her withdrawal could be severe. After several days of vomiting and diarrhea, Herr died. The Lebanon County Coroner ruled the death accidental. The family filed suit the following year.