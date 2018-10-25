Cumberland Co. Man Wanted In York Co. For ‘Revenge Porn’

Police in York County are the latest to add charges against a Cumberland County man. Officials say 29-year old Bradley Eckard is wanted on several outstanding warrants in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. Now, Fairview Township Police say Eckard allegedly distributed intimate photos of his ex-girlfriend over social media and to a juvenile by a direct message. He has been charged with multiple offenses including corruption of minors and unlawful dissemination of intimate images. Eckard remains at-large.