York Co. HS Student Charged With Corruption Of Minors

An 18-year old Dallastown High School student is arrested after police find cell phone video that he recorded while he was having sex with a 15-year old female student. Officers with York Area Regional say Ajwaun McDaniel is charged with corruption of minors and other offenses after the encounter happened earlier this month in the school’s weight room. Police were called after a school employee turned on lights in the darkened room and saw a male run away and a girl lying on the ground. Officials say the girl was not aware that McDaniel was recording the act. Both students say was consensual.