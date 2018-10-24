Pastor Faces Child Porn Charges In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County pastor has been arrested after police seized several computers and accessories last month and allegedly found child pornography. Officers say the photos and videos were discovered by the Lancaster County Digital Forensics Unit. West Lampeter Township Police say 58-year-old Jody Sambrick is facing three counts of child pornography, one count of dissemination of child pornography, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility. Sambrick is a pastor at the Hopeland United Methodist Church in Lititz.