Lancaster City Drug Store Hold-Up Ends With Shooting

The search continues for the suspect who ran from a failed drug store armed robbery attempt in Lancaster City after an employee opened fire wounding another suspect. Police say two men with masks and at least one gun tried to rob Smithgall’s Pharmacy on West Lemon Street just after 2:30p Tuesday. A clerk who was also armed shot one man multiple times. That suspect ran from the scene and was captured along Pine Street. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, but we do not know his condition. Meanwhile, the other man was able to escape. The business is owned by former 2-term Lancaster City Mayor Charlie Smithgall who was also present during the attempted hold up. He was also taken to the hospital, but he was not shot.