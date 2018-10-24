Farmer Accidentally Kills Son On Lancaster Co. Farm

For the second time this month, someone has died on a Lancaster County farm. State Police say a 3-year-old boy was killed when he was run over by a skid loader driven by his father. It happened at around 12:30p Tuesday at a farm along the 1200 block of Muddy Creek Road in Brecknock Township. Last Thursday, a 38-year old man died as his family picked pumpkins on their Paradise Township farm. The Coroner’s Office says the victim tried to jump on a wagon to gain control after some horses were spooked, but he fell and was run over.