Ronks Man Charged With DUI In Pedestrian Death

A Lancaster County man has been charged with multiple crimes including homicide while DUI after a pedestrian was struck and killed last month. The District Attorney’s Office says 31-year old Craig Gomez of Ronks was the driver who drove onto the berm in the 2500-block of Siegrist Road in East Lampeter Township last September-15th. That’s where he allegedly hit 82-year old Thelma Rineer also of Ronks. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Gomez called police and waited for them to arrive. Officers say when the suspect refused a blood test, they asked for a warrant to get the sample. Police say Gomez had marijuana and alcohol in his system.