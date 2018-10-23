Man Charged With Stealing From An Adams Co. Am. Legion Post

An Adams County man is arrested for stealing over $11,000-dollars from an American Legion post. The District Attorney says 39-year old Jamie Zapata of Fairfield, a former treasurer at the post in Gettysburg, allegedly used the organization’s credit card to make personal purchases August-2015 to August-2017. The suspect is charged with theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property. The D-A says Zapata’s monthly financial reports did not account for the purchases and he could not produce any receipts.