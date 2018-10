A former student at Franklin-&-Marshall College has been charged with 2-counts of rape for an incident on the campus last fall. Officials say Lancaster City Police arrested 22-year old Felicius Bucyukundi of Louisville, Kentucky for an alleged sexual assault last November. The suspect is also facing 2-counts of sexual assault and 3-counts each of aggravated assault and indecent assault. He is being held in the county prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.