York/Lancaster Co. Disaster Declaration Details

York and Lancaster Counties have been officially declared disaster areas following the flooding back on August-31st. Governor Wolf says he received approval from the U-S Small Business Administration to provide low interest disaster loans to qualified homeowners, renters and businesses who suffered damage during the storm. Surrounding counties like Adams Cumberland, Lebanon and Berks are also covered. This week, outreach centers will help residents apply for the loans. In York County, its located in the Department of Emergency Services Training Room at 120-Davies Drive in Springettsbury Township. In Lancaster, help is available in the Public Safety Training Center Conference Room at 101-Champ Boulevard in Manheim. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9a-to-6pm and Saturday the 27th from 10a-to-2p. You can also get details about the process by calling 1-800-659-2955. The filing deadline for physical property damage is December-17th of this year. Disaster loan applications can be filed until July-18th of next year. Loan applications can also be downloaded at: sba.gov/disaster