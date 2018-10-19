York City Fire Dept. Gets Decontamination Grant

The City of York’s Department of Fire/Rescue Services will receive a grant Friday for decontamination material to help reduce the risk of cancer to firefighters. Firefighters are more likely to develop forms of cancer due to routinely being exposed to toxins and carcinogens during their duties. The grant will come from the Carney Strong Initiative which was founded by the widow of a firefighters who died from occupational cancer. Family members of firefighter Tim Bair, who recently passed away from occupational cancer, will also attend.