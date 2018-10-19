PA Toughens DUI Penalties

Tougher penalties for repeat DUI offenders is coming to Pa. after the state legislature passed approved a bill. Governor Tom Wolf will sign the measure that makes a third DUI conviction with at least double the legal alcohol limit, a felony. A fourth DUI conviction would make it an automatic felony. The legislation also adds longer mandatory prison time for a death as the result of a repeat DUI conviction. Meanwhile, Governor Wolf will sign the Timothy Piazza Anti-Hazing Bill into law at a ceremony in the state capitol building Friday afternoon at 2p.