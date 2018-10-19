Lancaster Co. Farmer Killed In Accident

A Lancaster County farmer is dead after an accident while picking pumpkins with his family. Lancasteronline.com reports that the coroner was called to a farm along the 500-block of Vintage Road in Paradise Township just after 6:30p Thursday. Officials say the family had been putting pumpkins in a horse-drawn wagon when the horses were spooked. A 38-year old man tried to jump on the wagon to gain control when he fell and was run over. Once the family of the victim is notified, his identity will be released.